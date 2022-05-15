AUSTIN – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell hasn’t let the pressure of competing in her second consecutive state golf tournament Monday overshadow her love for the game of golf.
Bizzell is headed to the state golf tournament for the second consecutive year following her performance at the regional tournament. She finished fourth overall at Cherokee and was the second medalist on the day. Bizzell shot 112 in the first round of the tournament before finishing on day two with a 102 stroke.
“It’s been a ride,” Bizzell said. “I had to miss a couple of the first tournaments, so I didn’t get a lot of early practice. But I stayed dedicated and here we are now.”
This year has been a constant ride for Bizzell. Volleyball playoffs, basketball playoffs and now a trip to the state tournament Monday. So being she’s accustomed to big moments, getting another opportunity to perform at the state level hasn’t affected her ability to remain poised.
Last year, she made state as a freshman after not having had a full investment into golf since she was eight-years old.
“I wanted another sport to play,” Bizzell said on her motivation to compete in high school golf. “I get to push myself individually because it’s just you and your coach out there. I can give myself higher expectations. And after I qualified for state last year, my family wants to see me continue to do good and possible obtain some scholarships in the future.”
Last year, Bizzell shot one of her best rounds of the year on day two of the tournament – scoring a 101 on Tuesday and 107 during the first round. She earned a day two score of 53 and finished with a total score of 160, which landed her inside the top half of the individual competition.
“There’s a little bit of pressure now since I wasn’t expecting to make state last year,” Bizzell said. “My family wants me to do good, so I’m trying my best for them. But it’s still fun to have a chance to compete at state.”
Between being a year-round athletes and balancing school work, Bizzell still finds time to get in at least three practices per week in preparation for Monday.
Bizzell tees off at 9 a.m. Monday at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
