JACKSONVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies are heading to the state golf tournament for the second consecutive season after they placed second at the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Grapeland continues to prove why they’re one of their better golf programs in the state after last week’s performance at the Cherokee Golf Club. Grapeland scored 735 as a team – six behind Union Grove (729).
Slade Harris carded 170 after scoring 85 in rounds one and two. Cole Goolsby carded 183 with 85 in the first round and 98 in the second round. Tyler Bush carded 190 after scoring 94 in round one and 96 in round two.
Scout Harrison carded 192 after scoring 94 in round one and 98 in round two. Carson Parker rounded the group out with 232. Parker scored 113 in round one and 119 in round two.
Cayuga’s Steven Wingfield placed ninth overall as an individual medalist with a score of 205. Wingfield carded 103 in round one and 102 in round two.
Grapeland prepares for the state tournament May 22 at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
