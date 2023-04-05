ATHENS – Frankston Maiden Bandy Bizzell was crowned the individual district champion at the District 19-2A Gold tournament in Athens. The Maidens as a team also placed first in the tournament.
Bizzell is headed to the Regional tournament for the third consecutive year where she was a second-place medalist in back-to-back years. Bizzell carded 191 in the district tournament – scoring 97 in round one and 94 in round two.
Kinley Howie carded a 240, Julianna Gould carded a 251 and Jenna Gould carded a 261. The team finished with a total score of 943 in front of Cross Roads (984) and LaPoynor (1,040).
The boys finished as a Regional alternate after placing third in the district. Matt Metzig was their top performer with a final score of 188. Jake Westbrook carded a 191. Landon Marine carded 200, Walker McCann 197 and Robert Walker 235.
They finished with a total score of 776 behind second place Kerens (769) and first place LaPoynor (741).
