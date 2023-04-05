Frankston Maiden Golf

The Frankston Maidens were crowned champions at the District 19-2A meet in Athens this past week. Bandy Bizzell was crowned the individual district champion. Kinley Howie, Julianna Gould and Jenna Gould will all advance to Regionals with Bizzell.

Bizzell is headed to the Regional tournament for the third consecutive year where she was a second-place medalist in back-to-back years. Bizzell carded 191 in the district tournament – scoring 97 in round one and 94 in round two.

Kinley Howie carded a 240, Julianna Gould carded a 251 and Jenna Gould carded a 261. The team finished with a total score of 943 in front of Cross Roads (984) and LaPoynor (1,040).

The boys finished as a Regional alternate after placing third in the district. Matt Metzig was their top performer with a final score of 188. Jake Westbrook carded a 191. Landon Marine carded 200, Walker McCann 197 and Robert Walker 235.

They finished with a total score of 776 behind second place Kerens (769) and first place LaPoynor (741).

