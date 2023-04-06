JACKSONVILLE – Palestine’s varsity boys and girls golf teams are headed to the Regional tournament after placing second at the District 18-4A Golf tournament.
Palestine Ladycat Gina Habeck placed fourth overall after carding a 209 at the tournament. Camryn Thomas carded a 222, Madison Mitchell 234, Caroline Perry 239 and Isabel Barnett 267. The team finished with a final score of 904 for second.
Wildcat Reed Braly finished fifth overall as he finished with a 159. Hudson Dear followed him with a 168. Lawson Weber carded a 175, Reid Mason carded a 177 and Brody Mitchell rounded out the group with a 196.
Palestine’s second boys team placed ninth overall at the meet. Ross Langley carded a 194, Andrew Gregory finished with 207, Carter Barnett 221 and Jaydon Davis 256.
