KINGSLAND – Palestine’s Andrew Camp wrapped up his season at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland Tuesday at the University Interscholastic League State Golf tournament.
Camp became one of the few players in the history of Palestine’s golf program to qualify individually for the state tournament. Camp qualified for the state competition after his performance at the regional golf tournament landed him fourth place overall.
Camp had a successful outing at the Bearcat Golf Club in Huntsville. Camp shot a 76 on day one of the tournament and followed it with an 86 round, which landed him with a 162 stroke.
Monday, on day one of the tournament, Camp shot a 78. On day two, he shot a round of 96 that ended his tournament run with a 174 stroke – still good enough to land in the top half of the field.
Argyle’s Gave Lane claimed bragging rights overall as the winner of the state tournament. He finished with a 136 stroke.
Silver medalist Jaxon Donaldson of Wimberley finished with a 142, while Waxahachie’s Nolan De Los Santos finished with a 145 – tying him for third with Lake Belton’s Chandler Cooke.
