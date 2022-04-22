HUNTSVILLE – Palestine Wildcat Andrew Camp qualified for the state competition after his performance at the regional golf tournament landed him fourth place overall.
Camp had a successful outing at the Bearcat Golf Club in Huntsville Wednesday and Thursday. Camp shot a 76 on day one of the tournament and followed it with an 86 round, which landed him with a 162 stroke.
Camp advances to the state competition May 9 and 10 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Hudson Dear finished tied for 26th with a 182 stroke. Reed Braly tied for 28th (95-88-183), Reed Mason was 33rd (95-90-185), Grant Shiller was tied for 41st (93-95-188) and Lawson Weber rounded the group out in 49th (99-95-194).
