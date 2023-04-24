HUNTSVILLE – Palestine Wildcat Hudson Dear is advancing to the state tournament after placing fourth at the Class 4A Region-III Championships.
Dear scored 79 in both rounds one and two to finished with 158 – just one behind second place and two behind regional champion Kyle Schneider. Reed Braly wasn’t far behind as he finished sixth overall with a score of 161.
Reid Mason tied for 35th after carding 178. Lawson Weber carded 183, which tied him for 44th. Brody Mitchell rounded out the group in 64th after scoring 201.
The Ladycats season came to a close in the regional championship, though Gina Habeck still finished amongst the top-20 golfers. Habeck placed 19th after carding 195. Camryn Timmons finished 58th with a score of 230.
Madison Mitchell scored 246, which placed her 72nd. Isabel Barnett and Caroline Perry tied for 79th after scoring 276.
Dear now prepares for the state tournament May 22nd in Kingland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.