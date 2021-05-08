KINGSLAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes won team titles in 2018 and 2019 before their season was abruptly cut short last year.
Finally, following a year that fell incomplete because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sandiettes have returned in attempt to capture their third state title in program history.
Grapeland earned the right to defend their team title from 2019 after they finished second in the Region III Golf Championship. Coached by Tyler Terry, the girls from Grapeland carded a two-day total of 906 (453-453).
Leading the team was Mary Jane Watson who shot a 94-96 for a two-day total of 190 and a third-place finish individually. Tori Woodford shot a 222 (115-107), Gracie Conner shot a 227 (113-114) and Marley Duhon recorded a 267 (131-136). Cheney Boyd was also a part of the team but did not post a score.
Watson, Woodford and Cheney return as experienced members from their 2019 state title team. The last time the Sandiettes graced the state championship course they combined for a 334 on the opening day of the state tournament and came back with an even lower 315 on Day Two.
Their total, 649, bested second-place Martin's Mill by 20 strokes, and third place Normangee by a whopping 82 strokes in their runaway state title victory in 2019.
The state golf tournament will be begin on Monday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, TX near Marble Falls.
