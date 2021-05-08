Eric Lamar Birdow, 38, of Palestine, Tx. passed away on April 28, 2021 in Tyler, Tx. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Salt Works Road Church of Christ at 11 a.m. with a private family burial to follow. Emanuel …