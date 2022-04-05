JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Wildcats were crowned district champions at the District 17-4A golf tournament.
Led by gold medalist Hudson Dear and co-silver medalist Reed Braly and Lawson Weber, the Wildcats won the team championship in the tourney that was held Monday. The Wildcats came in at 684 in front of Carthage (686) and Center (791).
Dear fired a 158 to spearhead the effort. Both Braley and Weber shot a 172, Andrew Camo carded a 182 with Grant Shiller rounding things out a 191 for both rounds. Reid Mason also medaled for the Wildcats and will advance to the regional tournament.
Palestine advances to the Class 4A Region III tournament April 20th at Bearcat Gold Club in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.