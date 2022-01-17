ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks had a clean sweep of their hosted powerlifting meet this past weekend – placing first in both the boys’ and girls’ division.
The Elks came away with 20 medalists, an outstanding lifter and another regional qualifier at their powerlifting meet Saturday.
Mallorie Friday (181), Katy Chaffins (259) and Sarah Mann (132) all were first-place finishers at the meet.
Friday lifted a total weight of 780 pounds, Chaffins had a total weight of 760 pounds and Mann had a total weight of 800 pounds in the girls’ division.
Ruby Aguirre (132) qualified for regionals after placing second in her division with a total weight of 745 pounds. Kayla Rodriguez (132) and Chenoa Watson (132) were third and fourth, respectively, in that division.
Ryleigh Glenn (132), Rhealee Sander (123) and Alysaa Alcorta (165) all placed second in their respective divisions. Glenn had a total weight of 500 pounds, Sander lifted a total of 540 pounds, while Alcorta totaled 650 pounds.
Samantha Agan (181) placed third in her division with a total weight of 560 pounds.
The Westwood Lady Panthers placed third in the girls’ division with Kaylie Stanhope (97) placing first in her division after totaling 390 pounds lifted. Rylee Yates (165) also placed first in her weight class, while Zaylean Gonzales (165) finished third.
Sherlae Beavers (220) finished second with a total weight of 590 pounds.
The Cayuga Ladycats slotted fourth as a team. Both Jamison Courville (114) and Tiyah Courville (123) were first in their weight classes.
Trey LaPrarie (123) and Braiden York (148) were both first-place finishers in the boys’ division for the Elks. LaPrarie totaled 635 pounds, while York lifted a total of 825 pounds.
Austin Pittman (165) and Pablo Rodarte (165) were second and third, respectively, in their weight class.
Keanu Wolfe (181) finished second overall in his respective weight class.
The Cayuga Wildcats were second overall with Seth Barker (165) and Cody Hoisington (Super Heavyweight) finishing first in their weight classes.
Jayden Rampy (148) secured third for the Wildcats, while Jacob Ingram (308) was second – lifting a total of 1,135 pounds. Rampy totaled 730 pounds.
The Westwood Panthers brought home third. Gabe Villarreal (220) was the best of his class with a total weight of 1,180 pounds. Matthew Gomez (242) also finished first in his class with a total weight of 1,195 pounds.
Christian Flores (181), Aden Coker (220), Nathaniel Smith (275) and Zemetress Randle (208) all placed third in their weight classes.
By JUWAN LEE
