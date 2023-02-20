COLLEGE STATION – The Elkhart Lady Elks continue to pile up the accolades after dominating the Aggie Showdown this past weekend at Texas A&M University.
Elkhart as a whole had 18 total medalists with six placing first in their respective weight classes. Sarah Mann, Rhealee Sander, Katy Chaffins, Samantha Agan, Cheyenne McDonald and Nate Thompson all brought home gold medals from A&M.
Mann (148) dominated the field with a total weight of 955 pounds lifted – 120 pounds in front of second place. Sander (132) also put on a dominant performance as her 855 pounds recorded was 170 pounds in front of second place.
Chaffins maxed out at 1,220 pounds with a 470-pound squat, 335-pound bench press and 415-pound dead lift. Agan (198) maxed out at 945 pounds, which was 205 pounds in front of her classes’ silver medalist.
McDonald (220) was the final Lady Elk to place first with 835 pounds lifted. Their five gold medalists helped the Lady Elks total 56 points, which more than doubled second-place Waco University who finished with 25 points as a team.
Ryleigh Glenn (105) placed second in her class at 695 pounds. Alyssa Alcorta (165) nearly captured the Lady Elks sixth gold medal as she finished 20 pounds behind first place with a total weight of 855 pounds.
Addi Boren (181) totaled 755 pounds for their third silver medalist, while Tatum Wallace (259+) also finished second with a total weight of 740 pounds.
Tara Herod (148) placed sixth, Kayla Rodriguez (148) finished eighth, Chyanne Cannon (165) finished fifth, Audrey Willoughby (165) placed 10th and Bailey Loden (181) finished 11th.
Thompson (114) highlighted the Elks day with his first-place finished at 670 pounds – 180 pounds in front of second place. TJ Calhoun (132) finished second in his class with a total weight of 935 pounds.
Trey LaPrarie (132), Austin Pittman (181) and Erik Lira (220) all finished fourth in their classes. Caden Luce (148) and LD Smith (242) placed fifth in their class.
The Elks placed fourth overall with 21 points.
