ARP – The Elkhart Elks placed fourth at the Class 3A-Region III Championship this past weekend with two lifters in TJ Calhoun and Caden Luce headed to the state championships in Abilene.
The Elks were three points out of second place as they had seven regional qualifiers present at the championship meet this past weekend in Arp. Calhoun (123) placed second in his class with a total weight lifted of 915 pounds. He recorded a 355-pound squat, 185-pound bench press and 375-pound dead lift.
Luce (132) was crowned regional champion of his weight class after maxing out at 1,015 pounds between his three lifts. Luce put up 405 pounds on squat, 220 pounds on bench press and 390 pounds on dead lift. Eric Lira (220) nearly secured their third state qualifier as he finished with 1,400 pounds lifted, which was 50 pounds outside of second. He pushed his way towards a 590-pound squat, 325-pound bench press and 485-pound dead lift.
Nate Thompson (114) placed sixth in his class with a total weight lifted of 685 pounds. Trey Lapraire (132) placed fifth in his class at 895 pounds. Austin Pittman (181) slid into fifth in his class at 1,305 pounds. Jackson Denney (181) placed 10th at 1,400 pounds.
The Westwood Panthers had two regional qualifiers at the meet in Nathan Conaway and Nathaniel Smith. Conaway (123) placed fourth in his weight class with a total weight lifted of 855 pounds. Conaway was able to squat 335 pounds, bench 180 pounds and dead lift another 340 pounds.
Smith (308) maxed out at 1,205 pounds, which placed him 10th in his class. Smith squatted 500 pounds, benched 285 pounds and dead lifted 420 pounds.
The state competition will be in March 24th in Abilene at the Taylor County Expo Center.
