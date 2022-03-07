MALAKOFF – Elkhart’s Keanu Wolfe qualified for the Texas State Powerlifting Championships following his performance at the Region-III Division III meet Saturday.
Wolfe (181) entered Saturday’s competition as they fourth-ranked lifter in his class. Saturday at Malakoff, he finished third in his class behind his 565-pound squat, 315-pound bench press and 470-pound dead lift that totaled 1,350 pounds.
Braiden York (132) also finished third in his class at 965 pounds lifted – 30 pounds behind a state qualifier spot. Trey Laprarie (123) finished fifth in his class as he maxed out at 770 pounds.
Max Lara (165) finished fourth with Austin Pittman (165) following him in 10th. Lara capped his numbers at 1,265 pounds, while Pittman lifted a total of 1,125 pounds.
Westwood sent a trio to regionals in Christian Flores, Matthew Gomez and Gabe Villareal. Flores (181) placed 10th in his class at 1,090 pounds. Villareal (198)’s 1,310 pounds lifted slotted him fifth, while Gomez (242) placed 11th with 1,235 pounds lifted.
