CORPUS CHRISTI – The Elkhart Lady Elks placed inside the top 10 at the 3A State Powerlifting meet Thursday with four lifters bringing home state medals.
Sarah Mann, Katy Chaffins, Mallorie Friday and Ruby Aguirre all placed inside the top five of their respective division Thursday.
Mann (132), a back-to-back state qualifier, improved on her 11th place finish in 2021 to becoming the third strongest girl in the state out of nearly 200 lifters. Mann had a squat of 350 pounds, a 205-pound bench press and 325-pound dead lift to put her at 880 pounds lifted – 20 pounds from being a state runner-up.
Heading into the state meet Mann was focused on improving her standing from last year’s results.
“A successful season is being better than I was last year,” Mann said. “I wanted to see my growth. During those practices it was what pushed me. I was focused on how it’s all going to be worth it.”
Second-year Elkhart coach Ricky Rodriguez doesn’t shy away from the level of intensity he demands at practice. It’s what has gotten them to this point and what will continue to elevate them moving forward.
“Last year was a subscription service,” Rodriguez said. “Expectations wasn’t quite as high. Practices weren’t as hard. It’s different when the foundation hasn’t been laid yet. Now, I’ll be honest, we have some outrageous expectations. The practices were extremely intense and longer because our expectations were higher.”
Also, in her weight class was Ruby Aguirre who finished behind her in fourth place at 845 pounds lifted in her first year as a state qualifier.
“It’s been a culture change since Coach Rodriguez got here,” Aguirre said. “We’re getting coached like we should, and it’s being reflected in what we’re able to do at the meets.”
Katy Chaffins, in her first year as a state qualifier, achieved the feat of a perfect meet. Chaffins went 9-for-9 and placed third out of 100 lifters in the Class 259 division.
Mallorie Friday (181) placed fourth in her class. Friday’s 400-pound squat, 235-pound bench press and 330-pound dead lift put her at 965 pounds lifted – five pounds out of third and 10 pounds out of becoming a state runner-up. Friday said before the state meet that placing at state would solidify a successful season for her.
“My motivation has always been my growth,” Friday said. “I started from nothing. My sophomore year was terrible. Last year wasn’t the best, but I saw where I could get to. That was my motivation in every practice. It’s why I loved the intensity of our practices. It feels good to be sore.”
Freshman Rhealee Sander and sophomore Alyssa Alcorta were also present for their first state meet. Sander finished 11th of 130 lifters in class 123, while Alcorta placed 12th of 120 lifters in class 165.
The Lady Elks placed a strong cap on the season going from two medalists last year to four this year. They finished 10th as a team.
“A lot of our practices aren’t mandatory during the offseason,” Rodriguez said. And every single day we’ll have 100% attendance. It’s a testament to their work ethic. They train for this year-round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.