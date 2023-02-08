FORNEY – The Elkhart Lady Elks continue to power their way toward the state title stage as they dominated another meet at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Forney this past weekend.
28 total teams, 16 medalists and an outstanding lifter award has continued to prove why Elkhart is a premier powerlifting program in the state.
Five Lady Elks brought home gold medals in Rhealee Sander, Sarah Mann, Adi Boren, Samantha Agan and Cheyenne McDonald. Sander (132) dominated the field with a total weight lifted of 815 pounds, which was 75 pounds clear of the second-place medalist in her class.
Mann, Tara Herod and Kayla Rodriguez took three of the top four spots in the 148 weight class. Mann finished first with a total weight lifted of 920 pounds – 130 pounds in front of second place. Herod finished third at 705 and Rodriguez placed fourth with 670.
Boren (181) was 115 pounds in front of second place with 915 pounds lifted. Agan (198) lifted a total of 915 pounds for first place and McDonald (220) maxed out at 815 pounds for her gold medal.
Ryleigh Glenn (105) and Alyssa Alcorta (165) both were silver medalists in their fields. The Lady Elks scored 62 points on the day, which was 28 points in front of second-place Ferris and 38 points in front of third-place Quinlan Ford.
The boys placed 11th on the day with TJ Calhoun (123) placing second in his class, Austin Pittman (181) finishing fourth and Nate Thompson (114) placing fifth.
