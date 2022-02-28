FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Lady Elks was crowned regional champions for the second consecutive year with three regional champions and six state qualifiers.
Sarah Mann, Mallorie Friday and Rhealee Sander were all crowned regional champions this past weekend at Fairfield High School. Mann (132) also earned outstanding lifter, best regional bench press and total record holder of her division.
She lifted a total of 880 pounds between her 345-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 330-pound dead lift.
Friday (181) was the second regional champion for the Lady Elks as she lifted a total of 905 pounds between her 375-pound squat, 220-pound bench press and 310-pound dead lift.
Sander (123), who is a freshman, was their third regional champion and state qualifier. She finished atop of her class with 705 pounds lifted. She recorded a 290-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and 250-pound dead lift.
Ruby Aguirre (132) was the fourth state qualifier and regional runner-up behind Mann. She received outstanding bench press and set the regional bench press record with Mann at 205 pounds.
Alyssa Alcorta (165) placed was a regional runner-up in her class and state qualifier with 765 total weight lifted.
Katy Chaffins (259) was the sixth and final state qualifier for the Lady Elks as she finished second in her class with a total weight of 995 pounds.
Tara Herod (148) placed fourth, Samantha Agan (181) placed fifth and Ryleigh Glenn (105) placed fourth.
The Lady Elks 41 points were 11 points better than second-place Fairfield (30).
The Westwood Lady Panthers placed 12th as a team on the day. Kaylie Stanhope (97) placed third in her class with a recorded weight lifted of 420 pounds.
Rylee Yates (165) also placed third in her class with a total weight of 745 pounds – 20 pounds outside of qualifying for state.
