EUSTACE – The Elkhart Lady Elks continue to assert their dominance and have established themselves as a perennial powerlifting powerhouse as they clinched their third consecutive regional championship this past weekend in Eustace.
Nine medalists, eight regional champions, 12 broken regional records, two outstanding bench press awards, an outstanding lifter award and eight state qualifiers just puts into context how impressive the Lady Elks are and has been throughout the season.
Sarah Mann was crowned regional champion, outstanding lifter, outstanding bench press, a three times regional record holder and state qualifier for the Lady Elks. Mann (148) bested the class with a 370-pound squat, 250-pound bench press and 355-pound bench press.
Katy Chaffins was the next state qualifier for Elkhart. She also finished as regional champion of her weight class, is a three times regional record holder and was awarded outstanding bench press. Chaffins bested second place by more than 200 pounds with a total weight lifted of 1,235. She had a 470-pound squat, 340-pound bench press and 425-pound dead lift.
Ryleigh Glenn, Samantha Agan, Rhealee Sander, Addi Boren, Tatum Wallce and Alyssa Alcorta were all regional champions of their weight classes. Glenn (105) finished with a total weight lifted of 725 pounds. She had a 275-pound squat, 185-pound bench press and 265-pound dead lift.
Sander (132) maxed out at 845 total pounds with a 335-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 205-pound dead lift. Alcorta (165) totaled 880 pounds with a 335-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 340-pound dead lift.
Boren (181) maxed out with 955 total pounds lifted. She put up 410 pounds on squat, 220 pounds on bench press and 325 pounds on dead lift. Agan (198) lifted a total of 940 pounds with a 350-pound squat, 285-pound bench press and 305-pound dead lift.
Freshman Tatum Wallace (259+) topped her field with 785 pounds lifted (305-pound squat, 210-pound bench press, 270-pound dead lift). Cheyenne McDonald (220) placed third in her class with a total weight lifted of 840 pounds.
The Lady Elks 59 pounds were 32 points in front of second-place Quitman and 42 points in front of third-place New Diana.
The Lady Elks now prepare for the 2023 State Powerlifting meet March 16 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
