MEXIA – The Elkhart Lady Elks placed first at the Mexia Blackcat Invitational Friday with seven lifters finishing at the top of their class.
Elkhart’s powerlifting program continues to breed winners as they cleared the second-place team by more than 35 points.
Sarah Mann, Samantha Agan, Katy Chaffins, Cheyenne McDonald, Alyssa Alcorta, Ryleigh Glenn and Rhealee Sander all earned first place medals in their respective classes.
Mann earned the Outstanding Lifter Award, while Agan earned an unofficial state qualification.
Freshman Chyanne cannon, along with Tara Herod and Addi Boren finished second in their class. Kayla Rodriguez earned third in her class behind Mann and Herod.
Tatum Wallace, freshman, placed fourth overall at the meet.
The Lady Elks next competition will be at the Forney Jackrabbit Invitational Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.