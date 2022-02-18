TRINITY – The Elkhart Lady Elks placed second at the Tiger Strong Invitational Saturday with three of their lifters performing at the top of their class.
Rhealee Sander (123), Sarah Mann (132) and Katy Chaffins (259) all placed first in their respective classes. Sander recoded a total weight of 660 pounds following her 275-pound squat, 150-pound bench press and 235-pound dead lift.
Mann bested her group with a total weight lifted of 835 pounds. She had a 335-pound squat, 190-pound bench press and 310-pound dead lift. Rounded out the trio was Chaffins was recorded a total weight of 925 pounds – 45 pounds in front of the next best lifter.
Ryleigh Glenn (114) and Mallorie Friday (181) both placed second in their weight classes. Mallorie finished with a total weight of 855 pounds, while Glenn’s 605 pounds spotted her in second.
Ruby Aguirre (132) placed third in her class with a total weight of 785 pounds. Alyssa Alcorta (165) placed fourth in her class and Tara Herod (148) finished fifth.
The Lady Elks finished with 37 points, which placed them behind College Station (54) and in front of Splendora (36).
Sarah Mann and Mallorie Friday are currently ranked first in the region for their respective classes. Ruby Aguirre is ranked third, while Katy Chaffins is fourth.
The boys placed sixth on the day with Keanu Neal (181) finishing as their best performer in second at 1,265 pounds lifted.
Trey Laprarie (123), Pablo Rodarte (165) and L.D. Smith (220) all finished third in their class. Max Lara (181) finished fourth on the day.
Keanu Wolfe is ranked fifth in the region for his class. Max Lara and Trey Laprarie are both ranked ninth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.