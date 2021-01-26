TRINITY – The Elkhart Lady Elks placed second at the Trinity Strong Invitational Friday with 18 medalists between their girls and boys teams.
The Lady Elks had seven members of their team place inside the top three and three first-place finishers amongst their ranks.
Guinevere Young (105) lifted a total weight of 440 pounds to secure first in her weight class. Jordan Stephens (114) totaled 655 pounds to secure the top spot in her class with class best in all three categories – 255 squat, 150 bench press and 250 dead lift.
Lauren Simpson (165) was the Lady Elks third first-place medalist with a total weight of 745 pounds, which included a 330-pound squat, 125-pound bench press and 290-pound dead lift.
Ruby Aguirre (132) captured second in her class with a total weight of 580 pounds. Aguirre recorded a 245-pound squat, 120-pound bench press and 215-pound dead lift. Chenoa Watson (132) slotted fourth and Tara Herod (132) captured fifth.
Kinley Haas (148) and Sarah Mann (148) placed second and third, respectively, in their class. Haas totaled 635 pounds (255 squat, 110 bench press, 245 dead lift), while Mann totaled 610 pounds (255 squat, 110 bench press, 245 dead lift).
Mallorie Friday (165) placed third at 610 toal weight lifted – 255-pound squat, 115-pound bench press and 240-pound dead lift – while Alyssa Alcorta (165) placed fifth.
The Grapeland Sandiettes placed fourth with Kiera DeCluette (148) and Stacey Perez (220) securing first-place medals in their class. DeCluette totaled 705 pounds, while Perez lifted a total weight of 725 pounds.
Grapeland's Arionna Davis (259+) placed second in her class with a total weight of 705 pounds.
Elk lifter Cain Foster (148) placed first overall in his class – totaling 940 pounds (410 squat, 205 bench press, 325 dead lift).
Landon Thomas (148), Austin Pittman (148) and Pablo Rodarte (148) grabbed spots fourth thru sixth, respectively.
CJ Pharis (165) took home third with 765 pounds lifted as did Keanu Wolfe (181) – 940 pounds – Silas Barber (198) – 800 pounds – and Raul Cazares (275) – 1,105 pounds.
Elkhart finished fifth overall as a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.