RICE – Five medalist, two regional champions and two regional runner-ups helped the Elkhart Lady Elks win their first ever THSWPA Regional Championship Saturday at the Region III-DIII championships at Rice High School.
The Elks are sending five qualifiers to state in senior Jordan Stephens, freshman Sarah Mann, senior Lauren Simpson, senior Kinley Haas and freshman Guin Young.
Stephen (114) received outstanding bench press and lifter after being crowned regional champion in her class after recording a total weight of 680 pounds – 260-pound squat, 160-pound bench press and 260-pound dead lift.
Mann (132) placed first in her class after recording a total of 710 pounds, while Haas (132) follwed behind her in second with a total weight of 705 pounds.
Simpson (165) was the regional runner-up in her class after totaling 890 pounds – 385-pound squat, 175-pound bench press and 330-pound dead lift.
Young (105) placed fourth overall in her class with a total weight of 540 pounds.
The Frankston Maidens are sending a lifter to state in Ja'Miyah Burton and Natalee Prda. Burton (105) placed second overall with a total weight of 570 pounds.
The Grapeland Sanidettes are sending a pair of lifters to the state competition in Kamryn Sparks and Arionna Davis.
Sparks (259+) palced third overall in her class with a total weight of 810 pounds, while Davis finished behind her in fourth at 790 pounds lifted.
The 2021 THSWPA State Championship will be March 17th-18th in Corpus Christi.
