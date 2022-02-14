BULLARD – The Palestine Ladycats placed first at the Bullard Invitational Saturday with Mia Gonzalez and Martha Cruz both placing first in their divisions.
Gonzalez (220) took the top spot in her weight class after lifting a total of 545 pounds, while Cruz (259) maxed out at 515 pounds.
The Ladycats also owned second place in weight class 220. Brissa DeSantiago (220) finished behind Gonzales with a total weight of 510 pounds.
Ariel Ruiz (105) finished second in her class with a total weight of 365 pounds. She recorded a 150-pound squat, 65-pound bench press and 150-pound dead lift.
Madison White (114) placed third in her class with a total weight lifted of 500 pounds. Julian Cueva (132) added another third-place finish to the Ladycats record with a total weight of 545 pounds.
Natalia Arzola (165) was the final member to finish top three of her class. She finished second with a 185-pound squat, 80-pound bench press and 165-pound dead lift for a total weight of 430 pounds.
Nicole Hunt (148) placed fourth and Patricia Moore (148) placed seventh.
The Ladycats 37 points earned them first place in front of second-place Bullard (35) and third-place Troup (35).
The Frankston Maidens placed sixth on the day. Caitlyn Dupree (132) finished second in her class at 550 pounds, while Grace Giles (181) placed sixth at 620 pounds.
The Palestine Wildcats finished fifth on the day. Tyler Hunt (148) captured first place in his class with a total weight of 1,165 pounds.
Jace Harrod (123) finished second overall at 690 pounds. Fabian Marquiz (181) also placed second with a total weight of 1,095 pounds.
The Frankston Indians finished seventh on the day with Alex Oxford (275) besting the field in first place. Oxford finished with a total weight of 1,370 pounds. Charlie Sawyer (132) finished second on the day for the Indians at 775 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.