PINE TREE – The Frankston Maidens earned their second straight third-place finish at the Pine Tree Invitational Saturday.
The Frankston boys came in fifth place with a pair of second place finishers.
The Maidens saw three second-place medalist and a lone first-place finisher in Sailor Moon Nguyen.
Nguyen (181) posted a total weight of 680 pounds, which was tied with Tyler's Amaris Johnson. Nguyen had a class-best 265-pounds on dead lift to pair along with her 256-pound squat and 150-pound bench press.
Ja'Miyah Burton, Callie Selman and and Kaela Davis all placed second in their respective weight classees.
Burton (105) had a total weight of 565 pounds. She totaled 235 on squat, 105 on bench press and 225 pounds on dead lift, which was a class best.
Selman (114) recorded a total weight of 555 pounds. She posted 225 pounds on squat (second in the class), 115 pounds on bench and 215 pounds on dead lift.
Davis (165) posted a total weight of 820 pounds, which was 30 pounds out of the top spot. Her 315-pound squat weight was second in class. She did 165 pounds on bench press and a class-best 340 pounds on dead lift.
Grace Giles (148) bombed out after putting up 220 pounds on the squat rack.
The Maidens totaled 22 points, which was two points behind second-place Lindale.
Longview Pine Tree was the top-seeded team at 52 points.
Henry Suggs and Juan Perez were the top medalist for the Indians.
Suggs (123) placed second with a total weight of 725 pounds. Suggs put up 280 pounds on squat, 145 pounds on bench and a 300-pound dead lift.
Perez (220) improved on his third-place finish at Chapel Hill with a second-place medal Saturday, Perez totaled 1,340 pounds with a 515-pound squat weight, 275-pound bench press and 550-pound dead lift.
KJ Hawkins was the final medalist for the Frankston team. Hawkins (242) totaled 1,145 pounds which earned him fifth-place in his weight class.
He totaled 465 pounds on squat, a 275-pound bench press and 405-pound dead lift.
