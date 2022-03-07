MABANK – Palestine Ladycats Madison White and Angel Davison are headed to state after qualifying at the Region-III Division II Championships at Mabank Saturday.
White (105) total weight lifted of 550 pounds was enough to earn her a spot at state. She recorded a 200-pound squat, 120-pound bench press and 230-pound dead lift. White is the fifth-ranked lifted in the region.
Davison (259+) maxed out at 725 pounds with a 300-pound squat, 125-pound bench press and 300-pound dead lift. Davison is the ninth-ranked lifter in the region.
Ariel Ruiz (105) placed 14th in her class with a total weight of 445 pounds. Julian Cueva (132) finished 15th with a total weight of 575 pounds. Nichole Hunt (148) finished eighth in her weight class with a total weight lifted of 720 pounds. Patricia Moore (148) followed behind her in 13th at 665 pounds lifted.
DeAndra Morrison (181) was 22nd in her division at 550 pounds lifted. Brissa DeSantiago (220) was 10th in her class at 610 pounds lifted. Martha Cruz (259) rounded out their group with a total weight lifted of 630 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.