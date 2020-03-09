FAIRFIELD – The Frankston varsity powerlifting team made magic this past weekend at the Regional powerlifting meet, along with Westwood's Aeneas Page and Lady Elk Chloe Ives.
Ja'Miyah Burton, Kaela Davis, Natelie Jones and Juan Perez will all represent Frankston at the state powerlifting meet in Waco and Abilene.
Elkhart's Chloe Ives will represent the Lady Elks in the girls state meet, March 20, in Waco.
Ives (132) got first place in her weight class with a total of 800 pounds on all three lifts, which was more than enough to qualify her for the state meet.
She had a class best in both the squat (340) and bench press (155) lifts, while her 305 dead lift was second best.
The Lady Elks finished fifth overall as a team out of 50 plus teams who competed at the meet. Alissa Talley (97) got third place with a total of 505 pounds on all lifts. Arrana Gonzalez (148) got fifth place with a personal record total of 740 pounds on her lifts. And Jordan Stephens (123) moved from 11th to eighth place with a personal record of 645 pounds on all her lifts.
Westwood's Aeneas Page (123) will be headed back to state for the second consecutive year after placing second in his weight class with a total of 1,030. Page did 390 pounds on squat, 220 on bench press and 420 on dead lift (all second best overall in his class).
Westwood had five other lifters represent them. Lane Thieme (114) placed ninth, Cannon Churchman (132) placed third, Coy Elton was hit with a DQ, Jaden Crutcher (198) placed tenth and Donovan Barrett (275) placed seventh.
The Lady Panthers had four members of their team represent them at the regional meet. Mashayla Owens (123) placed 11th with a total weight of 630 pounds. Addison Dockweiler (132) placed seventh out of 13 lifters with a total weight of 670.
Kamren Moore (165) placed ninth with a total weight of 725 pounds. Shamaya Downie (220) rounded the group out in sixth with a total of 775 pounds.
The Frankston Maidens took seventh overall as a team at the meet. Ja'Miyah Burton (105) took third in her weight class with a total of 626 pounds (state qualifier). Her 270-pound dead lift was tied for second best in the class.
Kaela Davis (165) took third in her class with a total of 835 pounds. Her 165-pound bench press was tied for second in her class, while her 340-pound dead lift was a class best (state qualifier).
Natalie Jones (181) rounded out the group of state qualifiers for the Maidens. Jones secured second in her class with a total of 835 pounds. Her 185-pound bench press was second best in her class, while her 315-pound dead lift was a class best.
Juan Perez is the final member of the Frankston's state qualifying team. Perez (220) placed second at the regional meet with a total 1,415 pounds. Perez did 540 on squat, 300 on bench press and 575 on dead lift (class best).
CJ Hicks (242) placed the highest for the Palestine Wildcats in fourth. Justin Villatoro (148) placed ninth, Tyler Hunt (148) bombed out, Cameron Spurlock (198) placed 12th and Jamyrian Black placed sixth.
The girls state competition will be March 20 in Waco, while the boys state competition will follow on March 28 in Abilene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.