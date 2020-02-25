MABANK – 400 powerlifters from across the state came together to compete at the Mabank Invitational this past Thursday
Elkhart, Frankston, and Westwood all placed inside the top-20 at Mabank High School.
The Elkhart Lady Elks placed fourth among 30 competing schools.
Allisa Talley (97) grabbed the first-place medal with a total weight of 515 pounds. Jordan Stephens (123) placed fourth in her class with a total weight of 635 pounds. Her 265-pound deadlift was among the class best.
Chloe Ives (132) placed second among 19 lifters in her weight class. Her 340-pound squat was the best in the class. Ives also put up 155 on the bench press and 305 pounds on deadlift.
Arrana Gonzalez (148) took home a fourth-place medal with a total weight of 730 pounds. Her 310-pound squat was among the top-three in her class.
The Lady Elks will have four representatives in the regional meet at Fairfield.
Ives, who is ranked first in the region and fourth overall in the state. Talley, who is ranked third in the region; Gonzalez, who is ranked sixth in the region; and Jordan Stephens, who is ranked 11th in the region.
The Frankston Maidens took seventh as a team. Jamiyah Burton (105) placed second among 10 lifters with a total weight of 625 pounds. Burton posted 270 pounds on deadlift, which was the best among her class.
Callie Selman (114) crept into the final spot inside the top-five with 585 pounds totaled. Natalie Jones (181) secured a second-place spot among 18 lifters with a total weight of 800 pounds. Her fellow lifter, Sailor-Moon Nguyen, fell behind her in fourth with a total weight of 750 pounds.
The Westwood Lady Panthers finished 13th as a group. Mashayla Owens won 3rd place and lifted a total of 645 pounds. Addison Dockweiler won 5th place and lifted a total of 655 pounds. Kamren Moore, Kinley Haas, and Shamaya Downie achieved several personal records in Bench, Squat, and Deadlift as well.
Owens, Dockweiler, and Moore advanced to regionals at Fairfield on Saturday, March 7th. It's only the second time in school history that Westwood has sent three girls in one year to the regional meet.
On the boys' side, Westwood finished the highest among area participants in seventh. Lane Thieme (114) placed third, Coy Elton (165) placed second, and Jaden Crutcher (198) placed 4th. Donovan Barrett, Gabriel Villarreal, Ayden Coker, Jakoby Brantley achieved several personal records in Bench, Squat, and Deadlift as well.
Grapeland did not finish inside the top-15 among the school. Elkhart will know Saturday if they have any boys headed to regionals following their meet.
