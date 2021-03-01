FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Panthers placed eight lifters inside the top five at the Fairfield last qualifying meet Thursday.
Donovan Barrett (308) finished as the Panthers top performer – placing first in his respective weight class. Barrett totaled 1,465 pounds after squatting 605 pounds, bench presing 360 pounds and dead lifting 500 pounds.
Jaden Crutcher (198) placed second overall in his class with a total weight of 1,180 pounds – 460 squat, 290 bench press and 430 on dead lift.
Gabe Villareall (198) and Matthew Gomez (220) both placed third in their class. Villareall totaled 1,145 pounds – 440-pound squat, 235-pound bench press, 470-pound dead lift – while Gomez totaled 1,100 pounds – 410-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and 4250-pound dead lift.
Christian Flores (242) placed fourth overall with a total weight of 1,040 pounds. Flores recorded a 380 pound squat, along with posting 255 pounds on bench press and 405 pounds on dead lift.
Ayden Coker (220), Tylar Autery (242) and Jimmy Lewis also brought home fifth place for the Panthers in their weight classes.
Coker totaled 1,000 pounds, Autrey totaled 990 pounds, while Lewis recorded 830 total pounds lifted.
Westwood finished fifth out of eight total teams at Fairfield.
Up next for Westwood will be the girls regional meet Saturday at Rice High School. MyShayla Owens and Camila Martinez will be representing Westwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.