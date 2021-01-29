MALAKOFF – The Westwood Panthers placed second as team Thursday at the Malakoff Invitational with nine lifters placing inside the top five of their respective classes.
Donovan Barrett (308) placed first in his weight class with class best in all three recorded categories. Barrett recorded a 575-pound squat (200 pounds more than second place), 310-pound bench press (90 pounds more than second) and a 450-pound dead lift (180 pounds more than second).
Hayden Aylor (181), Jaden Crutcher (198), Matthew Gomez (220) and Christian Flores (242) all placed second in their class.
Aylor totaled 1000 pounds across his three lifts – 395-pound squat, 185-pound bench press and 420-pound dead lift.
Crutcher totaled 1,160 pounds with a 450-pound squat, 280-pound bench press and 430-pound dead lift.
Gomez put in a total weight of 995 pounds. Gomez posted a 395-pound squat, 225-pound bench press and 375-pound dead lift.
Finally, Flores three lifts amounted to 1,030 pounds with a 380-pound squat, 250-pound bench press and 400-pound dead lift.
Gabe Villerreal (198) placed third in his class at 1,120 pounds. His 450-pound squat and 430-pound dead lift was tied for second best in the class.
Ayden Coker (220) and Tyler Autry (242) placed fourth in their weight classes, while Jimmy Lewis (148) finished fifth.
Coker totaled 980 pounds, Autry 935 pounds and Lewis 780 pounds.
The Cayuga Wildcats placed fifth overall at Malakoff. Jacob Ingram (308) finished second in his class with a total weight of 965 pounds – 375-pound squat, 220-pound bench press and 370-pound dead lift.
Kolton Goolsby (220) placed third overll at 995 pounds. His 410-pound squat was tied for the best in the class.
Kaylen Robertson (123), Jayden Rompy (132) and Corey Caldwell (181) placed fourth in their classes.
Robertson had a total weight of 475 pounds, Rompy recorded 615 total pounds, while Caldwell totaled 930 pounds.
Seth Barker (165) finished fifth in his class with a total weight of 930 pounds.
