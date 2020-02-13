BULLARD – The Westwood Panthers powerlifting teams enjoyed a successful day on the racks at Bullard High School last weekend.
The boys powerlifting team finished first among 11 teams at the meet, while the Lady Panthers team finished third.
The Panthers saw five first-place finishers at the meet beginning with Lane Thieme (114) and Aeneas Page (123). Thieme totaled 610 pounds with a 225 squat, 125 bench press and 260-pound dead lift.
Page totaled 1,050 pounds in his weight class, which was nearly 400 pounds better than the lifter behind him. He put up class-best in all three categories with 400 on squat, 210 bench press and 440 dead lift.
Cannon Churchman (132) secured Westwood's third first-place finish with a total weight of 945 pounds. His three total combined to be 300 pounds better than Bullard's second-place finisher. Churchman put up 410 on squat, 230 for bench press and 305 on dead lift.
Jimmy Lewis (148) finished fifth in his weight class with a total weight of 800 pounds. Jakoby Brantley (165) secured third with a total weight of 990 pounds. Brantley recorded the best dead lift in his class with 425 pounds.
Gabriel Villarreal (181) took fifth at 945 total pounds. Jaden Crutcher (198) marked the Panthers fourth first-place finisher with 1,125 total pounds. Crutcher posted a 490-pound squat (class best), 270-pound bench press (class best) and 425-pound dead lift.
Ayden Coker (220) was sixth with 745 total weighted. Donovan Barrett (SHW) was the fifth and final first-place finisher for the boys powerlifting team at 1,280 pounds. Barrett had a class-best 550-pound squat, 295-pound squat and 430-pound dead lift.
Three of the four competing Lady Panthers placed first in their weight class. Mashayla Owens (123) was the top of her class at 600 total weight, which was over 100 pounds better than second.
Addison Dockweiler (132) was first in her class with 285-pound squat, 130-pound bench press and 230-pound dead lift.
Kinley Haas placed seventh, while Westood's Moore (165) took first with a total weight of 725 pounds.
The Palestine Wildcats finished sixth in the boys division with Tyler Hunt (148) securing a second-place medal at 985 pounds. Hunt put up a total weight of 350 on squat, 275 on bench press and 360 on dead lift. Kemon Ross finished fourth in the same class.
Keshawn Nonnette (181) placed third in his respective weight class at 1,095 total pounds. Nonette had a class-best 280-pound bench press and 415-pound dead lift.
Cameron Spurlock (198) slotted in third at 1,115 total weight.
The Cayuga Wildcats finished a spot behind Palestine in seventh place as a team.
Cayuga had a pair of third-place finishes, but was led by Johnny Morales (275) who finished second overall in his class. Morales put up 1,270 total weight with 500 pounds on squat, 280 on bench press and 490 pounds on dead lift.
Chris Torre (220) and Dalton Fitzpatrick (242) both finished third in their respected weight classes. Torre totaled 915 pounds, while Fitzpatrick totaled 1,005 pounds.
The Cayuga Ladycats finished seventh as a team also.
Alexis Chambers (123) had the highest placing for Cayuga in second. Chambers totaled 490 pounds after weighting 200 pounds on squat, 80 on bench press and 210 on dead lift.
Lauren Walthall (132) amd Malerie Hinshaw (132) finished four and five in their weight class.
