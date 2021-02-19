BROWNSBORO – The Westwood Panthers had a pair of top performers at the Brownsboro Powerlifting meet last Saturday.
Westwood's Donovan Barrett (275) and Lady Panther MyShayla Owens (132) both placed first in their respective classes.
Barrett maxed a total weight of 1,400 pounds following 580-pound squat, 340-pound squat and 480-pound dead lift.
Owens totaled 670 pounds after hitting 265 pounds on squat, 125 pounds on bench press and 280 pounds on squat.
Elkhart's Guinevere Young (105) topped her class Saturday with a total weight of 530 pounds – 190-pound squat, 115-pound bench press and 225-pound dead lift.
The Lady Elks placed third as a team with six of their lifters placing inside the top five of their classes.
Jordan Stephens (114) placed second overall in her class with a total weight of 645 pounds. Stephens totaled 255 pounds on squat, 150 pounds on bench press and 240 pounds dead lifted.
Sarah Mann (132) and Kinley Haas (132) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Mann totaled 655 pounds, while Haas recorded 650 pounds.
Lauren Simpson (165) placed second overall as well in her class with a total weight of 835 pounds – 360-pound squat (class best), 155-pound bench press and 320-pound dead lift.
Mallorie Friday (165) finished behind Simpson in fourth with a total weight of 655 pounds.
The Lady Panthers had three lifters placed inside the top five.
Soynoia Davis (148) placed fifth overall in her class with a total weight of 500 pounds.
Camila Martinez (198) finished second in her class with 660 pounds lifted. Martinez did 265 pounds on squat, 135 pounds on bench press and a 260-pound dead lift.
Westwood's boys team placed fourth overall with six lifters placing inside the top five. Hayden Aylor (181) placed fifth with a total weight of 1,035 pounds.
Gabe Villareal (198) finished third overall with a 430-pound squat, 255-pound bench press and 450-pound dead lift that totaled 1,135 pounds.
Matthew Gomez (220) finished as Westwood's second-highest performer – placing second overall at 1,055 total weight lifted.
Tyler Autery (220) and Ayden Coker (220) finished behind Gomez in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Elkhart's Max Lara (165) and Raul Cazares (275) were the Elks top performers on the day as they both placed second in their respective classes.
Lara totaled 1,090 pounds, while Cazares lifted a total of 1,220 pounds.
Cain Foster (148) placed third in his class – totaling 1,030 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.