EUSTACE – Westwood Lady Panther Rylee Yates is headed to the state powerlifting meet after being crowned regional champion at the Class 3A-Region III powerlifting meet in Eustace.
Yates secured her fourth gold medal of the powerlifting season this past. She tied for her personal best, 795 pounds lifted, which was more than enough to punch her ticket to the Class 3A state championship. Yates recorded a 310-pound squat, 170-pound bench press and 315-pound deadlift – her deadlift being the best in the class. She helped the Lady Panthers place fifth overall in the meet.
Amani Tinnian (220) finished third in her class with 990 pounds lifted. She put up 425 pounds on a squat, 215 pounds on a bench press and 350 pounds during deadlift. Tinnian placed third in her class.
Cora Osei-Adjei (259+) also finished third in her class after maxing out at 965 pounds. She recorded a 395-pound squat, 200-pound bench press and 370-pound deadlift.
Kayle Stanhopes (105) finished fourth 495 pounds lifted. She posted a 170-pound squat, 100-pound bench press and 225-pound deadlift. Mallory Warner (114) finished sixth in her class at 530 pounds. Warner recorded a 200-pound squat, 110-pound bench press and 220-pound deadlift.
Zaylean Gonzalez (165) also placed fourth in her class after maxing out at 725 total pounds. She had a 290-pound squat, 135-pound bench press and 300-pound deadlift.
Yates will prepare for the THSWPA State Powerlifting meet Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.