Five members of the Palestine Wildcats highlighted the District 16-4A All-District team, including head coach John Absalom who was voted coach of the year and Arturo Nieto who was voted the district's most valuable player.
Absalom guided his team to a seventh consecutive district title and was a game away from another state tournament appearance.
Nieto dominated district play with 20 goals to his name, including a pair of three-goal games against Westwood and Hudson.
Michael Chaidez was voted the district's best defensive player. Andy Garcia was named Co-Utility Player of the year. He finished with 15 goals and 12 assists on the year – 12 of those goals coming during district. He had an astonishing four goals against Westwood.
Tony Garcia earned Sophomore of the Year after finishing with 22 goals through district play. He also enjoyed a big day against Westwood with five goals on the day.
Palestine's Ty Carnes, Diego Farias, Yoriel Reyes and Jesus Vigil all represented the Wildcats on the first team. Vigil didn't allow a single goal through district play.
Westwood's Sean Miller was the lone representative for the Panthers on the first tean.
Palestine's David Arredondo, Ricoh Avilia, Ian Garcia and Gary Munoz all earned second-team honors for the Wildcats.
Westwood's Kameron Carwell represented the Panthers on the second team.
Joel Ian Oliva (2nd Team) and Michael Flynn (1st Team) for being selected to the Texas High School Coaches Association's Academic All-State Soccer teams for the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.