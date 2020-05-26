Since the Palestine Wildcats soccer team won the state championship in 2016, everything about their preseason goals has sided with getting back to the state tournament.
The Wildcats made their fourth tournament appearance last year before falling 1-0 in the semifinals to the eventual state champions San Elizario Eagles.
The lost, admittedly, “stung” for head coach John Absalom. San Elizario had also bested Palestine the year prior in the State finals.
PHS lost six seniors to graduation but returned a hungry group of incumbent seniors who knew they had one final season to bring a championship back to Palestine.
“For us, it's championship or bust,” senior goalkeeper Christian Hutchinson said in early February. “None of us have a ring. We saw the team ahead of us get a ring. It's our last shot and we're going to push to get it this year.”
Unfortunately, that goal eluded Palestine.
With concern over COVID-19 spreading, the University Interscholastic League suspended all contests under its umbrella in early March before canceling the remainder of spring sports a month later.
“It was painful,” Absalom said about hearing their season had been canceled. “Our players were in disbelief. They were mad about the situation. It was hard to accept.”
12 Wildcat seniors watched helplessly as their high school careers had come to an end.
No playoffs. No state tournament. No hope of finality.
A 9-0 road victory over Madisonville on March 17 would end up being the Wildcats' final game of the season. That win capped off a 25-game win streak.
“We put so much work into this just to get to the doorstep of the playoffs and have it taken away,” Absalom said. “It's a hard thing to swallow.”
The team was tunneled vision on making a return to the state tournament. Every victory carried a “business as usual” tone.
“We all knew going in it was a make it or break it year for us,” Absalom said. “We had to get a state title or it wasn't going to be a good year. We had an established group. We wanted to end it on a good note.”
The storybook ending for the winningest group of seniors in Palestine soccer program history was left with several unfilled pages.
But it is not only the absence of a chance to compete in the playoffs that disappoints Absalom.
Several of Palestine's returning players missed an opportunity to experience that playoff atmosphere, along with an extra month of training.
That’s what you work for, that’s your goal,” he said. “It’s the process; it’s what we teach them day in and day out. That’s where you get your memories and your experiences, the games, and the travel.”
Still, those returning players will have the chance to make up for that next season. Those 12 seniors can't.
“Those seniors are going to be sorely missed next year,” Absalom said. “I love that group. They've left their legacy and they should be proud of that. They left everything on the pitch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.