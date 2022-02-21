DIBOLL – Camila Dominguez reached her 100th career goal during Palestine’s 17-0 win against the Diboll Ladyjacks Friday.
The Ladycats’ offense was on full display Friday, filling up the stat sheet to a final score of 17-0. In what would prove to be a very aggressive match, the Ladycats showed composure through a strong defense, some swift ball movement, and controlled possession.
Camila Dominguez led all goal scorers with five, grabbing her milestone 100th goal in the 32nd minute of the second half, adding to her all-time record. Emerith Hernandez added four of her own, showing off her long-range capability, as well as quick footwork.
Adetoro Adedeji and Nena Garcia both scored two goals on the night. A host of Ladycats added one goal to the tally each including, Karina Gutierrez, Genesis Giron, Dakota Reid, and Delaney Fletcher. The Ladycats also registered seven assists with three from Allie Seat, and Emerith Hernandez, Camila Dominguez, Delaney Fletcher, and Samantha Chaidez all adding one each.
Yasmin Salinas earned the clean sheet with the help of Keeley Holman, Nena Garcia, Samantha Chaidez, Dakota Reid, Angela Ledesma, Andrea Grimaldo, Helena Lara, and Allie Seat all contributing in the defense.
Other standouts include Brenda Treviño, Celeste Lara, Susana Reyes, and Carla Aleman.
With the win, the girls continue their district games winning streak with 39 since 2018.
Palestine’s record is 15-0 and 8-0 in District. Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday at Crockett at 6 p.m.
