TYLER – Palestine Wildcat senior Diego Farias was drafted to play in the 2022 NETX FCA All-Star boys soccer game.
The All-Star game is composed of some of the best players in East Texas from all classifications. Farias is the sixth Wildcat player drafted to the game but will be the first to play in the game as the other were selected for the 2020 game that was canceled by COVID.
Farias currently has 18 goals and 18 assists this season. He has 43 goal and 47 assists all-time, which ranked seven in school history. Farias was selected as an All-District first team member in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020.
Farias also capped of his 2021 campaign as an All-East Texas second team honoree. The game will take place at Tyler Junior College June 11.
