LIVINGSTON -- The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (18-2-1) jumped out to an early lead and defeated the Livingston Lions, 5-1, on Friday evening.
Diego Farias got the scoring started quickly converting a restart three minutes into the match. Six minutes later, Ty Carnes scored on an Arturo Nieto assist.
Farias netted another Nieto assist four minutes later to take a 3-0 lead into the half. Tony Garcia scored both second half goals, assisted by David Arredondo and Carnes. The Lions scored a late goal off a corner to ruin the clean sheet.
The Wildcats will host the Lufkin Hudson Hornets next Tuesday evening.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 11-33 (+33)
- Diboll 10-22 (+5)
- Livingston 10-19 (+18)
- Lufkin Hudson 11-19 (+5)
- Madisonville 11-19 (+2)
- Crockett 10-13 (-4)
- Westwood 9-10 (-1)
- New Waverly 11-6 (-18)
Trinity 11-0 (-30)
Match Day 10 Scores
- Palestine 5, Livingston 1
- Lufkin Hudson 5, Trinity 1
- Madisonville 8, New Waverly 0
- Westwood at Diboll (Ppd.)
- Crockett, bye
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.