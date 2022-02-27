Palestine Wildcats

 Casey Chancellor

LIVINGSTON -- The third-ranked Palestine Wildcats (18-2-1) jumped out to an early lead and defeated the Livingston Lions, 5-1, on Friday evening.

Diego Farias got the scoring started quickly converting a restart three minutes into the match. Six minutes later, Ty Carnes scored on an Arturo Nieto assist.

Farias netted another Nieto assist four minutes later to take a 3-0 lead into the half. Tony Garcia scored both second half goals, assisted by David Arredondo and Carnes. The Lions scored a late goal off a corner to ruin the clean sheet.

The Wildcats will host the Lufkin Hudson Hornets next Tuesday evening.

16-4A Table

Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)

  • Palestine 11-33 (+33)
  • Diboll 10-22 (+5)
  • Livingston 10-19 (+18)
  • Lufkin Hudson 11-19 (+5)
  • Madisonville 11-19 (+2)
  • Crockett 10-13 (-4)
  • Westwood 9-10 (-1)
  • New Waverly 11-6 (-18)

Trinity 11-0 (-30)

Match Day 10 Scores

  • Palestine 5, Livingston 1
  • Lufkin Hudson 5, Trinity 1
  • Madisonville 8, New Waverly 0
  • Westwood at Diboll (Ppd.)
  • Crockett, bye

