HUDSON -- The state ranked class 4A #5 Palestine Wildcats (10-2-2) entered Friday night’s game sitting in a tie at the top of the table with their opponent and left with a firm grip on the district lead. The Wildcats took down the Hornets from Lufkin Hudson, 8-1, with eight different players from all four classes finding the back of the net.
Unlike the previous few games, the Wildcats were able to score early and often, going into the half with a 6-0 lead. Four minutes into the game Senior Diego Farias opened the scoring off a Tony Garcia pass. Freshman Dylan Jones then found a Farias pass on the back post and converted it for the second goal. Tony Garcia collected his second assist of the night finding Senior Arturo Nieto for a rocket shot. Nieto returned the favor 12 minutes later finding Junior Tony Garcia for his goal. Junior Johan Hagberg scored his first of the season on a Ty Carnes assist with two minutes left in the half. Then Junior Carnes found a goal a minute later on Farias’ second assist. In the second half, Junior Andy Garcia joined the scoring party with Farias picking up his third assist.
Sophomore Adrian Estrada scored his first goal of the season on a nice pass from Adedoyin Adedeji. The victory brings the district winning streak to 71 games. The Wildcats host New Waverly next Tuesday at 5pm.
JV1 (8-3-3) defeated the JV Lions, 9-0. Erik Coronado help lead JV1 with 2 goals and 4 assists on the evening. Coronado was joined on the score sheet by Raydon Vasquez with 2 goals, Esvin Quincin, Tony Limon, Manny Campa, Cruz Villanueva and Kevin Quincin. Villanueva, Vasquez and Kevin Quincin had one assist each. Limon and Mauricio Garcia split the clean sheet with help from defenders Joseph Fabian, Devine Amoke, Cesar Salas, Carlos Martinez and Joseph Aceituno.
JV2 (2-2-1) stayed home to host the Bullard JV and tied 3-3. Jesse Ruiz scored the first off a Manfredo Monterroso assist. Nathaniel Reyes converted a Cash Hernandez pass for the second. Ruiz got his second of the night with help from Ethan Garcia.
16-4A Table
Games Played-Points (Goal Differential)
- Palestine 4-12 (+12)
- Lufkin Hudson 4-9 (+4)
- Diboll 4-9 (+4)
- Crockett 3-6 (+1)
- Madisonville 3-5 (0)
- Livingston 3-4 (0)
- Westwood 3-3 (-2)
- New Waverly 4-0 (-8)
- Trinity 4-0 (-11)
Match Day 4 Scores
- Palestine 8, Lufkin Hudson 1
- Diboll 8, Trinity 1
- Crockett 4, Westwood 3
- Livingston 7, New Waverly 0
- Madisonville, bye
