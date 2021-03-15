Westwood Lady Panthers

Marilyn Umanzor (6) prepares to kick the ball back into the field of play. Goalie Laryette Gilmore (32) earned her fourth clean sheet of district play.

 JUWAN LEE

CROCKETT – A first-half goal from AA'Nivah Mathis was enough to earn the Westwood Lady Panthers a 1-0 win over the Crockett Lady Dawgs Friday.

Mathis scored her first varsity goal on the assist from fellow freshman Leilani Rangel. Junior goalie Laryette Gilmore earned her fourth clean sheet of district play. She tallied six saves on the night against a Crockett team who had registered nine goals two games prior.

The Lady Panthers have two games remaining in district play against Diboll and Hudson. They host the Ladyjacks Tuesday night.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you