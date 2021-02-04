NEW WAVERLY -- The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their district schedule with a 3-0 win over the New Waverly Lady Bulldogs Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers opened up a 2-0 first half lead on goals by Mahil McKay and Deana Goodson. Kathy Hernandez added in the exclamation point with a third goal in the second half. Goals were assisted by Royanna Robinson and Marilyn Umanzor.
Laryette Gilmore earned the shutout with two saves on the evening.
Westwood moves their record to 1-0 in district and 3-8-1 overall.
The Lady Panthers host the Palestine Ladycats Friday who opened their district schedule with a 12-0 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs Tuesday.
JV plays at 5:30 Followed by Varsity at 7:00 pm.
