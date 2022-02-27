DIBOLL – The Westwood Lady Panthers (4-4-1) secured the season sweep of the Diboll Ladyjacks Friday with Mia Mancinas getting the clean sheet.
The Lady Panthers mirrored their first meeting against Diboll where they beat them 3-0 earlier this season. Sara Ferretiz, Madyson Hatten and Brianna Knight all registered goals Friday against Diboll.
Ferretiz assisted on two of their goals. Aa’Niviah Mathis assisted on the other. Mancinas finished with five saves on the day.
The Lady Panthers host the Crockett Lady Dawgs Tuesday who they tied with, 1-1, earlier this season.
