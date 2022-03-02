PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their second straight win Tuesday with a shutout of the Crockett Lady Dawgs, 2-0.
The Lady Panthers continue their playoff push after a needed win over Crockett. The two sides tied in their first meeting of the season, 1-1, and Crockett had bested Westwood in two of their prior three meetings.
So, it was sweet retribution for the Lady Panthers to pick up their fifth district win of the season. The win also pushes Westwood a game ahead of Crockett in the standings for the final playoff spot in District 16-4A.
Madyson Hatten and Brianna Knight secured goals for the Lady Panthers with Mia Mancinas finishing with the clean sheet.
Westwood has four games remaining on their schedule in Livingston, Hudson, New Waverly and Palestine. They went 1-3 against those four teams during the first round of district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.