PALESTINE – A pair of goals from Madyson Hatten lifted the Westwood Lady Panthers to their first district win of the season over the Trinity Lady Tigers Tuesday, 2-0.
After going into intermission tied 0-0, Hatten doubled up on goals in the second half with two on the evening. Brianna Knight and Ximena Gante were credited with the assists.
Mia Mancinas earned her sixth clean sheet of the season – recording five saves on the evening. She also took away a penalty kick to secure the shutout for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers continue their homestand Tuesday against the Hudson
