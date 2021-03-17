DIBOLL – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their second consecutive win Tuesday evening in a 1-0 shutout against the Diboll Ladyjacks.
Westwood avenged their first 2-0 district loss against Diboll. Though it's just their second straight win, it is third consecutive game holding their opponent without a goal.
A first-half goal from Kathy Hernandez was enough to secure the Lady Panthers their fourth district win of the year. Ximena Gante was credited with the assist on the play.
Laryette Gilmore earned herself another clean sheet as they improve to 4-7-2 in district. Westwood will play their district finale Friday against the Hudson Lady Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.