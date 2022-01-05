BROWNSBORO – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their season Monday with 3-1 victory over the Brownsboro Lady Bears.
Goalie Mia Mancinas captured her first win in net in her first varsity start of her career. Mancinas finished the evening with five saves as Brownsboro put six shots on net. Kathy Hernandez netted two goals, while Sara Ferretiz recorded her first varsity goal and an assist. Marilyn Umanzor and Kim Moye had assists as well.
The Lady Panthers will host their soccer tournament Thursday and Saturday. They’ll have a 12:30 p.m. match against Grand Saline, which will be followed by a 5 p.m. match against Corrigan Thursday.
