The abrupt suspension, and now the official end, of high school spring sports across the state has only allowed us to think about sports in the realm of what if.
With COVID-19 infections and deaths rising each day, the cancellation of live sporting events might seem like an afterthought. But in the mind of many senior athletes, it's an unprecedented pain they never thought would become their reality.
“I'm going to miss my coaches and teammates, Westwood senior goalie Ashlyn Jones said in her senior profile. “I'm going to miss Coach K because of no matter the situation he never let me give up and he always told me everything will be okay.”
In the past, the reprieve was brief; sports acted as a symbolic beacon to never give up, helping them persevere and, ultimately, heal.
This time’s different.
Before the cancellation of the season, the Lady Panthers soccer team enjoyed this season being different. They upped last year's win total from one to six with a game left in this season.
“The girls gave everything they had all season,” Westwood soccer head coach Stan Kowalski said. “There was more drive in the girls to want to be successful. They wanted to be more competitive.”
It began in October – two months before their first scrimmage against Kemp. After their first meeting, the team made it their priority to meet three days a week on their own, at 6 p.m., outside of scheduled practice.
Coach Kowalski noticed the bond his team built that allowed them to weather some early adversity in the year. They saw their goalkeepers Ashlyn Jones and Cali Widener miss some time with injury and senior captain Emily Chavez go down for the season for needed surgery.
Instead of allowing doubt to set in, they used those moments as opportunities to pull closer together. As a result, they put up fights against teams like Madisonville, Diboll and Palestine.
Their effort and dedication paid off as Jones was named District Goalkeeper of the Year, while Marilyn Umanzoe and Cali Widener were named All-District first team. Sheyla Rodriguez was named to the second team. Heaven Webb, Haven Spencer and Riley Smart all were All-District honorable mentions.
Even with the accolades, and just one unplayed game left, the absence of finality still leaves a sting with coaches and their seven graduating seniors.
Of those seven, Emily Chavez, Sheyla Rodriguez and Ashlyn Jones will continue their soccer careers together at Texas College next fall.
Coach Kowalski now turns to Riley Smart, Marilyn Umanzoe, Heaven Webb and Aiyana Pursley as captains to guide the next class of Lady Panther soccer players.
“To the seniors, we're going to miss them,” Kowalski said. “This has shown us not to take this game for granted. Treat every day like it is special.”
