PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers shutout the Diboll Ladyjacks Tuesday in a 3-0 home victory.
Laryette Gilmore got the clean sheet for Westwood. She finished with three saves on the night. Kathy Hernandez, who has been the team’s offensive force throughout the season, got two goals on the night. Sara Ferretiz had the other. Brianna Knight finished with a pair of assists, while Marilyn Umanzor finished with one.
The Lady Panthers (2-0) travel to Crockett Friday night for another district contest against.
