PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers ended their tournament schedule with a win and loss Saturday.
After picking up a 7-0 win over Trinity Thursday and tieing New Summerfield later that day, Westwood opened their Saturday schedule against Grand Saline.
Westwood bested Grand Saline 2-1 behind a total team effort. The Lady Panthers went into intermission with the game at 1-1 before a second-half goal sealed the game for them. Kathy Hernandez and Elizabeth Roman, both sophomores, scored goals for Westwood.
Player of the game went to their goalkeeper Laryette Gilmore.
The final game of the tournament brought them to a face off against Price Carlisle. A hard fought contest went in favor of Carlisle as they won 1-0.
The Lady Panthers sit 2-1-1 on the season with Cumberland Academy on the schedule for Tuesday evening.
