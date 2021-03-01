PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers began the second round of district play with a 4-0 win over the New Waverly Lady Dawgs.
Friday's four-goal win marked Westwood's second highest scoring output of the season. Westwood took a 3-0 lead into intermission before adding a fourth goal in the second half.
Mahli McKay led the Lady Panthers with two goals, Kathy Hernandez scored a goal with freshman Leilani Rangel scoring her first varsity goal of her career.
Sophomore Elizabeth Roman had a team-high two assists, while Rangel also added an assist to her stat line. Laryette Gilmore finished with a clean sheet on the afternoon.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Diboll tonight to battle the Ladyjacks.
