NEW WAVERLY – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their sixth district win Friday in a shutout of the New Waverly Lady Dawgs, 4-0.
A pair of goals from Madyson Hatten helped lead the Lady Panthers to a victory Friday. The junior brought her goal total to four on the season. She also ended the night with an assist. Kimberly Moye and Brianna Knight punched home the other two goals for Westwood.
Knight assisted on two of their goals. Freshman Mia Mancinas ended her night with her third clean sheet in the past five games. She had five saves, which marked her fifth highest total of the season.
The Lady Panthers travel cross town Friday for their district finale against the Palestine Ladycats.
