KEMP -- The Westwood Lady Panters took a 3-0 win over Kemp Tuesday night behind two goals from Ashlyn Jones and a goal from Sheyla Rodriguez. Cali Widener ended the night with a clean sheet.
The Panthers walked away with a tie against Kemp. Travis Jones issued both goals for the Panthers on the night.
The Lady Panthers will participate in the Waskom Invitational this weekend. Panthers have a bye before returning to host Kemp Tuesday.
